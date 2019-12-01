Damaged caused during break-in at Market Drayton Football Club

Police are appealing for information after another break-in was reported at Market Drayton Town Football Club.

Damage was caused at the football club during the break-in. Photos: @MDraytonCops

This happened sometime overnight between 29th and 30th November at the club on Greenfields Lane.

Police say those involved entered the Treatment Room and caused considerable damage.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting police incident number 227-S-301119.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously by contacting the independent charity, Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.

