Shropshire
Sunday, December 1, 2019
Busy twelve hours for Police in Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

Police have had a busy start to December in Shropshire with a busy twelve hours for the force reported by the Operational Patrol Unit in the county.

Police officers stop a vehicle as part of a busy twelve hours for officers. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Writing on the @OPUShropshire twitter account the force listed a number of incidents it had dealt with.

– Officers were deployed to an armed robbery.

– A stabbing called for police to be deployed.

– Two people were arrested for drink driving offences.

– A wanted male was arrested by officers after being located.

– As police continue to target uninsured drivers one vehicle was seized for no insurance.

– A number of collisions were also dealt with by police officers including one in Shrewsbury involving a car and motorcycle.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
