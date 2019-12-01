Busy twelve hours for Police in Shropshire

Police have had a busy start to December in Shropshire with a busy twelve hours for the force reported by the Operational Patrol Unit in the county.
Writing on the @OPUShropshire twitter account the force listed a number of incidents it had dealt with.
– Officers were deployed to an armed robbery.
– A stabbing called for police to be deployed.
– Two people were arrested for drink driving offences.
– A wanted male was arrested by officers after being located.
– As police continue to target uninsured drivers one vehicle was seized for no insurance.
– A number of collisions were also dealt with by police officers including one in Shrewsbury involving a car and motorcycle.
