Ironbridge Power Station’s four cooling towers to be demolished next Friday

The demolition of the former Ironbridge Power Station’s four cooling towers is set to take place next Friday 6 December at 11am.

The former Ironbridge Power Station site. Photo: Harworth Group PLC

Those wanting to watch the demolition are being asked to do so online. Telford & Wrekin Council says this is preferable than going to the area of the site where there will be a 350 metre safety exclusion zone and a number of road and path closures.

Details of where to view the online feed will be posted on the council’s social media channels before the day of the demolition.

Road and car park closures

There will be a short term road closure of Buildwas Road from 6am.

Dale End Park and the Museum of the Gorge car park will both be closed.

Katherine Kynaston, Telford & Wrekin Council’s assistant director for Development, said: “We are working closely with site owner Harworth Group to help ensure the demolition can go ahead as safely as possible.

“The best place to view it will be online and there is no viewing area on site and there will be no parking at or near to the Power Station site.

“Some roads and footpaths near the site will also be temporarily closed before, during and after the demolition.

“People are therefore asked to be considerate of businesses and homes in the area and not to block or restrict access to any roads or premises.”

Dust and significant noise levels

The demolition of the towers will generate dust and significant noise levels. Although it is expected that the vast majority of dust will fall in the immediate vicinity of the towers, there is a possibility that some dust will be carried beyond the 350m exclusion zone.

Harworth Group is advising that residents keep all windows and doors shut and keep children and pets indoors where possible.

Telford & Wrekin Council has created a special information website to help keep people informed at www.telford.gov.uk/powerstation

