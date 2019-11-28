Three injured following collision on A41 at Chetwynd

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A41 at Chetwynd on Wednesday evening.

Emergency Services at the scene of the collision. Photo: @TelfordCops

Emergency services were called to the collision which involved two cars and a lorry at just after 8pm.

One fire appliance from Newport along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended.

Fire crews used specialist cutters at the scene to release one person from the lorry.

The road was closed for a time whilst emergency services worked at the scene and vehicles recovered.

