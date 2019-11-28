Firefighters called to deliberate car fire in Shrewsbury

A car was destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury overnight having been started deliberately.

Firefighters were called to the fire at a car park off New Park Road in Castlefields at 2.54am today.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury with crew members using breathing apparatus and a hosereel ket to put out the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the fire was confirmed as deliberate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting Ref No 39-s-281119 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

