8.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 28, 2019
Home News

Coronation Street stars join local schools to launch new Community Theatre

By Shropshire Live

Christmas will come early this year for local primary school children as they come together for ‘Christmas at The Holroyd’, the opening event in The Holroyd Community Theatre, hosted by Coronation Street stars Ian Bartholomew and Ian Puleston Davies.

Coronation Street stars Ian Bartholomew and Ian Puleston Davies
Coronation Street stars Ian Bartholomew and Ian Puleston Davies

Created to provide an exciting and dynamic performance space for the region, The Holroyd’s inaugural event will feature readings, songs and festivities performed by children from Selattyn Primary School, St Martins Primary School, Moreton Hall and Face2Face Performance Academy.

Produced by acclaimed Theatre Director and Artistic Director of the Holroyd, Loveday Ingram, ‘Christmas at The Holroyd’ will be a first opportunity for the local community to fill the stage and auditorium of their brand new venue. Ahead of the theatre’s formal launch in June 2020, this candle-lit occasion gives a fabulous opportunity to see the completed space before the technical fitting begins.

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, aka actor Ian Bartholomew, will take a break from his latest story line to add showbiz glitz to the occasion. He will be joined by Corrie’s former builder, Owen Armstrong aka Ian Puleston Davies. 

Artistic Director Loveday said: “The support of local actors Ian Puleston Davies and Ian Bartholomew is a terrific endorsement of everything we are aspiring to achieve at The Holroyd, both for local participants and audiences.”

Ian Bartholomew added: “This first class professional space will open doors and provide opportunities for many local people. I am delighted to be part of this first public performance in this stunning new theatre.”

‘Christmas at The Holroyd’ performances are on Saturday, 7th December at 5.00pm and 7.30pm. To book tickets visit: www.theholroyd.com/christmas

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Emergency Services at the scene of the collision. Photo: @TelfordCops

Three injured following collision on A41 at Chetwynd

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A41 at Chetwynd on Wednesday evening.
Read Article

Firefighters called to deliberate car fire in Shrewsbury

A car was destroyed by fire in Shrewsbury overnight having been started deliberately. Firefighters were called to the fire at a car park off New Park Road in Castlefields...
Read Article
Members of The Marches School Oswestry 10k organising committee - Dave Newton, Ellen Harrison, Ashling Donohue-Harrison and Ray Pickett with Helen Knight, RJAH Fundraising Manager (centre)

RJAH appeal chosen as charity partner for 10k run

The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre Appeal at Shropshire’s specialist hospital has been selected as the official charity partner for the inaugural The Marches School Oswestry 10k.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire will play Derbyshire at Shifnal Cricket Club next July

Shropshire’s cricketers to host Derbyshire in a 50-over match next summer

Shropshire’s cricketers will host first-class county Derbyshire in a 50-over match next summer.
Read Article
The winning team in Spain – Hilary Fowles, Jean Evans, Sue Pritchard, Helen Davies and Chris Nash

Shrewsbury GC ladies crowned UK Golf Club Champions

Shrewsbury GC ladies have won the finals of a National Knockout event and been crowned UK Golf Club Champions for 2019.
Read Article
Alan Bircher

Olympic nomination for Ellesmere College Titans coach

The director of swimming at Ellesmere College is relishing the opportunity of helping Team GB to Olympic success in Tokyo next summer.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Phil Walker and John Ponsonby with Graham Guest, Janet Stephens, and Robert Lees

Aviation training executives are impressed by college facilities

Senior executives from Pennant International Limited visited Telford College to meet the first intake of aviation engineering students.
Read Article
Teresa Boughey, CEO of Jungle HR and founder of Inclusion247

New award and podcast for inclusion and diversity expert

A Shropshire Business Woman has rounded off a successful year as a Diversity and Inclusivity specialist by winning a prestigious award and launching her own podcast.
Read Article

Ironbridge networking group to get into the Christmas spirit

An Ironbridge networking group will be getting into the Christmas spirit at their final meeting of the year.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park this December.
Read Article
Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Mayor John Price with Toby

Oswestry Mayor visit’s local charity in bid to raise awareness

The Mayor of Oswestry John Price recently took time out of his schedule to visit local children’s charity The Movement Centre, to see where he can offer his support.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Albert's Shed Southwater Outside Sign

Take a look inside the new Albert’s Shed at Southwater, Telford

Shropshire Live went for a peek around the new Albert’s Shed, which has now opened at Southwater, Telford.
Read Article
Jason Arnopp

Dr Who writer and author Jason Arnopp to thrill audiences at Shrewsbury Festival of Literature

A Dr Who writer and acclaimed horror thriller author will be giving at talk at this year’s Shrewsbury Festival of Literature on Sunday.
Read Article

Hot air ballooning legend to appear at Wellington Orbit!

A community cinema in Wellington is going to be hosting a very special evening, in line with the first screening of a film with local interest.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle
8.7 ° C
10 °
7.2 °
93 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP