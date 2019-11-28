Coronation Street stars join local schools to launch new Community Theatre

Christmas will come early this year for local primary school children as they come together for ‘Christmas at The Holroyd’, the opening event in The Holroyd Community Theatre, hosted by Coronation Street stars Ian Bartholomew and Ian Puleston Davies.

Created to provide an exciting and dynamic performance space for the region, The Holroyd’s inaugural event will feature readings, songs and festivities performed by children from Selattyn Primary School, St Martins Primary School, Moreton Hall and Face2Face Performance Academy.

Produced by acclaimed Theatre Director and Artistic Director of the Holroyd, Loveday Ingram, ‘Christmas at The Holroyd’ will be a first opportunity for the local community to fill the stage and auditorium of their brand new venue. Ahead of the theatre’s formal launch in June 2020, this candle-lit occasion gives a fabulous opportunity to see the completed space before the technical fitting begins.

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, aka actor Ian Bartholomew, will take a break from his latest story line to add showbiz glitz to the occasion. He will be joined by Corrie’s former builder, Owen Armstrong aka Ian Puleston Davies.

Artistic Director Loveday said: “The support of local actors Ian Puleston Davies and Ian Bartholomew is a terrific endorsement of everything we are aspiring to achieve at The Holroyd, both for local participants and audiences.”

Ian Bartholomew added: “This first class professional space will open doors and provide opportunities for many local people. I am delighted to be part of this first public performance in this stunning new theatre.”

‘Christmas at The Holroyd’ performances are on Saturday, 7th December at 5.00pm and 7.30pm. To book tickets visit: www.theholroyd.com/christmas

