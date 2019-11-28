Bumper 21st anniversary year for Ludlow’s Medieval Christmas Fayre

Ludlow’s ever popular Medieval Christmas Fayre has been a resounding success in its 21st year as a record number of visitors attended the event.

Over 18,000 people attended over the weekend

Despite a rainy forecast, the skies were clear for most of the weekend and over 18,000 attendees enjoyed the annual Fayre at Ludlow Castle to start their festive season.

Visitors joined in the packed programme of entertainment, from carol-singing and wassailing to pantomime and other interactive theatre alongside hands-on activities, delicious food and drink and over 100 stalls to browse, all in the immersive setting of Ludlow’s very own medieval castle.

New this year were Blitzen and Crumpet, a life-size reindeer and elf puppet duo, who joined other walkabout theatre including jesters and giants over the weekend. Popular cheeky puppet duo, Sally Forth and Hodman Dodmanott returned after their success last year as did the Fayre’s special pop-up hot cocktail bar, back by popular demand for the Fayre’s late-night Saturday opening. Also on Saturday night, the ever-popular Tournament of Knights fought with both flaming swords and maces for the first time making it a spectacularly fiery end to the first day of the Fayre.

This year, Sunday had a strong family feel with extra children’s activities including face-painting, flag making and dressing up in the Inner Bailey alongside the weekend’s regular hands-on entertainment from circus skills workshops to creating your own spell.

Also new this year was the Fayre’s first ever Round Table Supper Club hosted by Tish Dockerty from appleTeme in the recently roofed Round Chapel. Three sittings over the weekend were sold out and the three-course banquet using locally sourced and seasonal food went down a treat with diners.

Prue Dakin, Events organised and co-founder of the Fayre, said: “Over 18,000 people joined us over the weekend, despite gloomy weather predictions, and we were so lucky that on the whole the rain held off, with just enough mist to make it feel atmospheric and wintery! It was such a special way to start the festive season, with more medieval revelry than ever before. We love how the whole town gets involved and there are amazing medieval costumes and decorations wherever you look.”

Paul Saunders, head of entertainment for the Fayre, added: “I always judge how well the Fayre has gone by how many smiling faces I see over the weekend and I lost count very early on!”

The 22nd Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre will take place on Saturday 28 and

Sunday 29 November in 2020.



