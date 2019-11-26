Witnesses sought to Telford car park assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in a Telford car park earlier this month.

West Mercia Police says that officers received reports that a man in his 20s was assaulted following an altercation in a car park outside a shop in Shawbirch, Acorn Way on Tuesday 5 November at 6.50pm.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and knee during the assault.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or the driver of a blue Ford SUV vehicle, who is alleged to have assaulted the victim. He is described as white, stocky build and bald.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0665S of 5 November 2019. Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website crimestoppers-uk.org

