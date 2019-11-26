Network Rail to carry out planned maintenance work on Felhampton railway bridge

Local residents are being invited to a drop-in event to find out more about maintenance work due to take place on Felhampton railway bridge in the New Year.

Felhampton railway bridge. Photo: Network Rail

The work, being delivered by Network Rail, will involve replacing some of the structural elements of the bridge, improving drainage, cleaning the surface via a process called grit blasting and painting it.

The core work will take place from 6 January to 20 March 2020. Throughout this period, the road linking Bushmoor with the A49 will be closed, and a fully signposted diversionary route will be in place.

Preparation work begins on 16 December which involves setting up the site compound and taking delivery of materials to site.

Laura Townsend, scheme project manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this essential maintenance work to Felhampton railway bridge.

“This work will improve the resilience and reliability of the railway and increase its lifespan for years to come.

“We will be working closely with our partners to minimise disruption and encourage anyone wishing to find out more about this work to come along to the drop-in event.”

Steve Brown, interim assistant director of infrastructure and communities at Shropshire Council, said: “I’m pleased that Network Rail will soon be carrying out much-needed work to Felhampton bridge and thank people in advance for their patience while this important work is carried out.”

Drop-in event

The drop-in event will take place on Wednesday 4 December, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm in Wistanstow Village Hall, Craven Arms, SY7 8DQ. No appointment is necessary and representatives from Network Rail’s project team will be on hand to provide information and answer any questions ahead of the work.

