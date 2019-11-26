Grant issue resolved between The New Saints FC and Shropshire Council

The New Saints Football Club and Shropshire Council have resolved an ongoing issue over the alleged non-payment of a grant.

A statement issued today says that following a positive meeting between senior officials of both organisations, it was agreed that The New Saints Football Club would continue to invest significant funding into agreed projects via The New Saints Foundation with a minimum commitment of at least £60,000 over the next five years to benefit the people of Oswestry and Shropshire.

It was agreed that two representatives from Shropshire Council would be invited to join the Board of Trustees of The New Saints Foundation. This will ensure an even better working relationship between both organisations, working on collaborative projects in line with The New Saints Foundation Strategy.

Mike Harris, Chairman of The New Saints Football Club, said:

“I’m delighted with the outcome of this meeting. I feel we have made significant progress and would like to thank Shropshire Council in being open to a negotiated settlement that leaves both parties able to move forward in a positive position. I’m also pleased that Shropshire Council recognises the great work that has been achieved, and is now going to play an active role as The New Saints continues with its programme of good causes in the area.”

Clive Wright, chief executive of Shropshire Council, said:

“I am really pleased we have found a way forward and look forward to both of our organisations continuing to make a difference for Shropshire communities.”

Both parties say there will be no further comment in regards to the settlement.

