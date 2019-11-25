Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Newport

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a collision which took place in Newport on Friday.

The collision involved a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian on the junction of Stafford Street and High Street at around 11am last Friday.

The pedestrian, an 87-year-old woman was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with potentially serious injuries. The van driver was uninjured.

PC Lewis Carpenter said “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Or has any information, we would also like to thank those who were at the scene comforting and caring for the injured lady before emergency services arrived.

“Anyone with any information should call police on the non-emergency 101 number quoting incident reference number 0249s of Friday 22 November.”

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

