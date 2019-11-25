Appeal after car set on fire deliberately in Kynnersley

An investigation into a car fire which took place on Friday has confirmed it was started deliberately.

Firefighters from Wellington and a fire investigation officer were called to Crudgington Moor Road at Kynnersley at around 4.34pm on Friday.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera at the scene.

Firefighters spent around 30 minutes dealing with the fire which fully involved the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 (Ref 569-s-221119) or Crimestopper on 0800 555 111.

