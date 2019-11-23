Train passengers warned of busy services due to strike action

Train passengers are being warned of busy services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton today as the second Saturday of strike action takes place.

Shrewsbury Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

West Midlands Railway services are not operating today with a rail replacement bus services running hourly between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, calling at all stations.

Transport for Wales services are running as normal but are expected to be very busy.

RMT strike action is taking place each Saturday until December 28. The strike action comes as part of a long-running dispute over the role of guards on trains, as train operators consider the move to “Driver Only Operation”.

Last Saturday’s strike was reported to have halved the number of services West Midlands Railway were able to run from 1200 to just 600.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “With strike action affecting West Midlands Railway passengers are being warned that other operators’ trains will be busier than usual.

“We therefore urge train customers to check before you travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk, plan your journeys in advance and know your last trains home.

“Network Rail and train companies are working as one team to get people from A to B as safely and swiftly as possible.”



Supporting Shropshire Live...