Lantern parade to start Christmas lights event in Wellington

The official Wellington Christmas lights switch on takes place today and is set to be bigger than ever.

The lights will be switched on at 5pm, followed by a fireworks display

The event begins with a children’s lantern parade, face painting and santa and his elves leading a procession with the Wellington Town Band.

As they arrive in the Market Square there will be a selection of music and entertainment, including circus acts and a choir.

The Mayor of Wellington, Anthony Lowe, performs the official switching on of the lights at 5pm, followed by a fireworks display.

Wellington Town Council is organising the event, which also includes a ‘food quarter’ for the first time and the Orbit community cinema will be screening festive films on the day.

Supporting Shropshire Live...