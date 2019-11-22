Police issue appeal after woman is grabbed by man in Woodside

Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in Woodside, Telford.

The incident happened between 8pm and 9pm on Monday 18 November in Wildwood.

Police say the woman, in her 30s, was grabbed by the offender but managed to escape him.

He is described as black and taller than 5ft 2inches. He was wearing a light grey hoody with the hood up, a black scarf or snood and dark coloured denim jeans.

Since the incident police have been carrying out extensive enquiries and have identified a number of people on CCTV who were in the area at the time and could be key witnesses. Detectives are keen for those people to get in contact.

In addition, a number of cars have been identified driving in the area and officers are keen for anyone who was in the area with dashcam footage to get in contact.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Jones said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and believe we have identified a number of people on CCTV who could be key witnesses and would urge those people to get in contact with us as they may have important information that can help with our investigation.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 669s 181119 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

