Pedestrian airlifted following collision involving van in Newport

A woman has been airlifted to a major trauma centre following a collision in Newport this morning.

The incident that involved a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian occurred around 11am

at the junction of Stafford Street and High Street.

The pedestrian, an 87-year-old lady, sustained potentially serious injuries, she was flown to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, Stoke on Trent to receive treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived, they found the pedestrian, a woman, who had been involved in a collision with a van. She was being cared for and reassured by bystanders; an off-duty nurse, doctor and one of our 999 call assessors who came across the incident and stopped to help.

“The woman was assessed by ambulance staff who found she had sustained a potential serious injury. She was given treatment on scene before being airlifted, in a stable condition.

“The van driver was uninjured.”

PC Lewis Carpenter said “We are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Or has any information, we would also like to thank those who were at the scene comforting and caring for the injured lady before emergency services arrived.

“Anyone with any information should call police on the non-emergency 101 number quoting incident reference number 0249s of Friday 22 November.”

Alternatively submit information contact to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

