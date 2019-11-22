Motorbike rider seriously injured following collision in Shrewsbury

A motorbike rider was seriously injured in a collision in Shrewsbury on Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 4.55pm on Harlescott Lane near to Lidl and involved a motorbike and a car.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, however, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for information.

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 507s 211119.

