Snowpaedic Challenge raises £7,000 towards supporting ground-breaking Veterans’ Service

Almost 120 walkers, who joined together to walk up Mount Snowdon, have between them raised more than £7,000 towards supporting a ground-breaking veterans’ orthopaedic service.

From left, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Army Surgeon; Debra Alexander, Fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute; and Sophie Davies, Chartered Legal Executive at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

The money was raised by the 118 walkers, who took part in the annual Snowpaedic Challenge, which is organised by The Orthopaedic Institute, a charity based at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Oswestry.

A £1.5 million appeal was launched by the hospital towards the end of last year to fund the new Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre, which will allow veterans to be treated in a bespoke environment suited to their needs.

The centre will support the expansion of the current Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service, which is led by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Army Surgeon, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, at RJAH.

This year, the annual walk was raising funds towards the Veterans’ Centre Research and Education Fund. This will allow continued research into lower limb conditions and provide teaching for new staff within the planned centre.

Debra Alexander, Fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute, said: “The Snowpaedic Challenge is always a really fantastic event and this year’s was no exception. We were blessed with a glorious warm September day and everyone who took part really enjoyed themselves.

“Many of our walkers were regulars who had taken part in the event before. However we were also pleased to have lots of new faces join us this year.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to say that this year’s Snowpaedic Challenge has raised in excess of £7,000 – that’s thanks to the efforts of our wonderful walkers but also from the fantastic team at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors in Shrewsbury, who raised an amazing £1,300 in total.

“The money raised from the event will go towards supporting research into veterans’ medicine and provide teaching for our Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service team.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us for this year’s event and for their continued support.”

