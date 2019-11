Police have arrested a man after armed officers were called to an incident in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

Officers were called to a reported domestic incident at a three-story property, near the junction of Ellesmere Road and Berwick road in Coton Hill at around 2.20pm.

The road has now fully reopened after being closed for a time.

