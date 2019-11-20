5.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Home News

Free parking and extra buses for Shrewsbury this Christmas

By Shropshire Live

Free parking will be on offer, and park and ride services from Meole Brace extended to every 10 minutes, as part of a campaign to encourage more people to do their Christmas shopping in Shrewsbury.

A bumper crowd is expected at Shrewsbury’s Christmas lights switch-on
A bumper crowd is expected at Shrewsbury’s Christmas lights switch-on

Parking will be free in Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks after 3pm every Wednesday until Christmas to coincide with the late-night shopping events, which start with the Christmas lights switch-on today.

Meanwhile, park and ride buses running between Meole Brace and the town centre will be increased to every 10 minutes, Monday to Saturday.  

The park and ride service will be extended to 9pm across all services for the Christmas lights switch on, Wednesday 20th November. 

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said he was delighted that Shropshire Council had agreed to both initiatives. 

“Christmas is a vital time of year for every town centre, so we are keen to do as much as we can to make Shrewsbury as inviting as possible for shoppers,” he said. 

“We know people value free parking, so by making Frankwell and Abbey Foregate free after 3pm on Wednesdays, we are making it as easy as possible for people to come and enjoy our late-night Christmas shopping evenings every Wednesday. 

“The park and ride service is a great way for people to avoid having to drive into the town centre, so we are really pleased that buses from Meole Brace have been increased to every 10 minutes. 

“Shrewsbury is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping, with hundreds of independent shops to help you find a unique gift, so we would urge everyone to come and visit the town centre before buying gifts online.” 

Shrewsbury BID has also led a project to install a Christmas tree and special postbox for letters to Father Christmas under the Old Market Hall in The Square. 

People can collect letter-writing kits from town centre shops and cafes, as well as in the Visitor Information Centre in Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery to ensure their little ones receive a reply from the big man himself. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

Cyclist injured following collision in Bridgnorth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a collision in Bridgnorth.
Read Article
A bumper crowd is expected at Shrewsbury’s Christmas lights switch-on

Free parking and extra buses for Shrewsbury this Christmas

Free parking will be on offer, and park and ride services from Meole Brace extended to every 10 minutes, as part of a campaign to encourage more people to do their Christmas shopping in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Vehicle fails to stop after colliding with woman in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was involved in a collision outside Shrewsbury railway station with a vehicle which failed to stop.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Replay Match Report: Bradford City 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town seal passage to the Second Round of the FA Cup thanks to a second half goal from Dave Edwards.
Read Article

FA Cup Replay Match Preview: Bradford City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town and Bradford City prepare to battle again as both sides seek a place in the Second Round of the FA Cup.
Read Article
Brandon Whistle opens the scoring for the Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers ride out the storm to take top spot

Hexagon Telford Tigers returned to home ice on Sunday night to take on Milton Keynes Lightning after a fantastic 5-3 win against Swindon Wildcats.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Naomi Atkin, Executive Officer, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Nicky Purcell, Posh Frocks committee, Kim Gilmour, organiser Posh Frocks and Christine Morrison, Posh Frocks committee

Shropshire businesswoman raises over £2,800 for two local charities

A Shropshire businesswoman who has been helping organise a ‘Posh Frocks’ Ladies Dinner for 25 years has smashed her target and raised over £2,800 for two local charities.
Read Article
Falcon Hotel staff celebrating the anniversary, from left, Jonathan Hawkins, Joanne Cole and Corey Richardson

Bridgnorth hotel says cheers to completion of refurbishment

Staff and customers at a Shropshire restaurant and hotel are raising a glass to two important milestones.
Read Article
Lee Williams has set up a new venture as a lock professional, called Lockfit Telford, covering the Telford and Shrewsbury areas

Former military man launches new locksmith and security business

A Shropshire man with over 22 years of military service has launched a new locksmith and security business in the county.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Santa Claus is the most popular fancy dress of choice for this Christmas-themed fun run

Santas wanted to join charity Christmas fun run in Telford

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Christmas Fun Run returns to Telford Town Park this December.
Read Article
Sal Hampson from The Hive in Shrewsbury with musician James Stanley. The Hive, working with James, used the funds to deliver a number of music sessions to young people

Wrekin Housing Group’s £20,000 donation to charities

From luncheon clubs to a summer fun fair, and counselling services to teaching cooking skills, thousands of people have been benefitting from a £20,000 grant awarded by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Mayor John Price with Toby

Oswestry Mayor visit’s local charity in bid to raise awareness

The Mayor of Oswestry John Price recently took time out of his schedule to visit local children’s charity The Movement Centre, to see where he can offer his support.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Hot air ballooning legend to appear at Wellington Orbit!

A community cinema in Wellington is going to be hosting a very special evening, in line with the first screening of a film with local interest.
Read Article
Telford Christmas Light Switch On

Telford Centre Christmas light switch on 2019

This Saturday 16th November is the big Telford Centre Christmas light switch on with free family entertainment.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Pictured at the Curry Life Awards 2019 are Mr Adam Shaw, Journalist Broadcaster, Matt Bushby, The UK Director of Marketing for Just Eat, Mr Zillur Rohman, Taj Uddin, Mahim Uddin, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer and Cathy Newman, Journalist and Broadcaster

Mahim Shrewsbury wins ‘best’ takeaway at national Curry Life Awards

An Indian takeaway in Shrewsbury has been crowned one of the best takeaways in the UK, after winning a top prize at the Curry Life Awards in London.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
5.9 ° C
7.2 °
3.9 °
87 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP