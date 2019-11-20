Cyclist injured following collision in Bridgnorth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a collision in Bridgnorth.

The collision happened in West Castle Street around 11.10am on Monday 18 November between a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 90-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries as a precaution.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses, or any motorists who were in the area and have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 211s 181119 or alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

