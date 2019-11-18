Vehicle fails to stop after colliding with woman in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was involved in a collision outside Shrewsbury railway station with a vehicle which failed to stop.

It is believed the woman, who is in her 30s, was crossing the road at around 8.15pm

on Thursday 14 November when a silver vehicle, which was travelling through the traffic lights from the Castle Foregate direction towards Smithfield Road, was in collision with her.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued in the direction of Smithfield Road.

The woman, who was still in the road, suffered a serious injury to her ankle before being involved in a collision with a second vehicle.

Police say the second vehicle stopped at the scene.

PC Andrea Marston said: “We are aware that a number of people stopped at the scene to assist the injured woman. We would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened as well as speak to the driver of the silver vehicle.”

Anyone who saw what happened, has dash cam footage or any information about the collision, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 0695s of 14 November 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...