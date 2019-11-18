Three men sentenced following serious assault in Market Drayton

Three men were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court last week following an investigation into a serious assault at a house in Market Drayton.

From left to right: Marcus Supersad – Andrew Llewellyn – William Bratton



The incident happened on the evening of Sunday 7 April 2018 when the three men entered the home of Jamie Jackson and assaulted him several times. Police say his injuries were extensive.

All three men were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm.

Andrew Llewellyn, 49, from Market Drayton received six and half years in prison plus a two months consecutive term for assaulting an emergency worker.

Marcus Supersad, 25, from Tern Hill received a six and half year prison sentence.

William Bratton, 26, from Tern Hill received a prison term of four and half years.

All three men also received a restraining order of ten years.

Detective Constable Darren Holmes of Shrewsbury CID said: “We welcome the result and sentencing which reflects the viciousness of the attack on the victim and I hope that it brings some sense of justice to him.”

The victim, Jamie Jackson also welcomed the sentences handed down, saying: “I must thank DC Darren Holmes of West Mercia Police for his support, professionalism and dedication this last 18 months at ensuring these men were brought to account.

“This has been a harrowing ordeal and one that epitomises the expression: ‘being in the wrong place at the wrong time’. Not only was I publicly and falsely accused of being a cocaine addict, but I was falsely accused by these criminals of stealing £3,000 worth of cocaine, for which I received significant injuries. These include being left with a permanent facial scar, loss of feeling in part of my face and lip, a jaw that is held together with numerous metal plates and post-traumatic stress.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...