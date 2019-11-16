6.9 C
Horse rescued after becoming trapped in water filled ditch

By Chris Pritchard

A horse has been rescued after becoming stuck in a water filled ditch near Whitchurch.

Star the horse was rescue by a specialist animal rescue team from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: @SFRS_JimBarker

The rescue took place at Old Woodhouses, Broughall at around 12.21pm on Saturday and took around two hours to complete.

Star the horse was rescued by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews using light portable pump to stem the flow of water in the ditch and specialist animal rescue equipment.

A local farmer also assisted in the rescue using a tractor to lift the horse free.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington and Whitchurch with an operations officer.

A vet was also called to the scene to sedate the horse as part of the rescue.

Chris Pritchard
