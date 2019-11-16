Flood barriers deployed on the Wharfage in Ironbridge

The flood barriers were put up on the Wharfage in Ironbridge on Saturday afternoon to prevent flooding to homes and businesses.



Photo of flood defences at Ironbridge during previous high river levels

A predicted peak at Buildwas of 5.0m to 5.1m is expected on Sunday morning. River levels are then expected to remain high over the coming days.

All businesses remain open on Wharfage when the flood barriers are in place, but it’s closed to traffic. With Waterloo Street closed for Severn Trent works, there is no through route from Madeley Road. For the flood barrier diversion, motorists are advised to follow the flood signs and for the Severn Trent Water diversion follow the black circle signs.

In Shrewsbury, a flood warning also remains in place on the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry. Levels are also expected to remain high of the next few days with barriers in place at Frankwell. A predicted peak at Welshbridge of between 3.5 to 3.6m was expected on Saturday afternoon.

Flood warnings

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood alerts

– Lower Teme

– River Severn in Shropshire

– Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

– Tern and Perry Catchments

– The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

– Upper Teme

Car Parks Closed

Frankwell Riverside Car Park, Shrewsbury – part-closed due to occupation by the Environment Agency.

Frankwell Main Car Park, Shrewsbury – closed.

St Julian’s Friars Car Park, Shrewsbury – part-closed

Weather Forecast

Sunday: A cloudy and dry day for most. The odd showers is possible, mostly likely in the late afternoon to evening. A high of 8C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Dry on Monday with long sunny spells. A cold and frosty start to Tuesday followed by another largely dry day. A cloudy, breezy day on Wednesday but largely dry.

