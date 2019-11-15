Three injured as lorry and truck collide on A53 at Astley

Three people were injured following a collision on the A53 at Astley near Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a large goods vehicle and pick up truck at just after 1pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that no persons were trapped following the collision.

Crews treated the casualties before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington.

West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

The was closed following the collision.

