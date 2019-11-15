7 C
Shrewsbury Monopoly game goes on sale

By Chris Pritchard

Shrewsbury’s Town Crier Martin Wood has this morning launched the Shrewsbury version of Monopoly.

The Monopoly: Shrewsbury Edition game was launched at 10am, exactly the same time as the edition hits the shops.

The Shrewsbury edition features “the great and the good Shrewsbury”, say the board’s makers Winning Moves UK.

A delighted Martin says: “I’m thrilled to have been selected to launch the new game. Shrewsbury has a wealth of history and the game will showcase all that is great about our wonderful town.”

Martin Wood was nominated to perform the honours along with Martin Haycock, also from Shrewsbury. Mr Haycock, entered a competition organised by the game’s makers Winning Moves UK, who put out a search in June to find a Very Important Player (as well as person) to be at the launch and receive the first game to roll off the presses.

Secondly, Sonia Wright, also from Shrewsbury jointly won because of her “overwhelming love” of Shrewsbury. She attended the launch along with six other members of her family and says: “I can’t wait to play the new game! Shrewsbury is the best place anywhere in the world.”

“A very big congratulations to both winners, Sonia and Martin,” said Jake Houghton, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of the new Shrewsbury edition game under license from Monopoly owners Hasbro.

“And a very big thank you to everyone who sent in an entry. We were looking for just one winner but in the end we were so overwhelmed with great entries that there are two victors, both were the very best of the best.”

Go To Jail!

At the launch which took place at Shrewsbury Prison, a gigantic replica of the gameboard was rolled out. Formally launching the game was Mr Monopoly in handcuffs flanked by two ‘prison officers’ from Shrewsbury Prison – a tourist magnet for the Midlands and the UK.

As well as 22 multi-coloured property spaces all being handed over to leading Shrewsbury landmarks, the Community Chest and Chance cards will be heavily town customised too.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury Phil Gillam says: “I love it when some of my favourite things come together in perfect harmony – like scones and jam and clotted cream – and now my very favourite board game, Monopoly, has come together with my favourite town Shrewsbury. It’s a match made in heaven! I can’t wait to play it.”


Town mayor Phil Gillam was also at today’s launch

Winning Moves are the makers of this unique version under official license from Monopoly owners, Hasbro.

Space For Local Charities

Four charities get to land on their very own property spaces on the board, following a month-long public vote.

They are Severn Hospice, Shropshire Cat Rescue, Shrewsbury Ark and The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Naomi Atkin, Chief Executive Officer at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund says: “We are honoured to see Lingen Davies Cancer Fund represented in the new Shrewsbury Monopoly game. Lingen Davies has been supporting people with cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid-Wales for 40 years – and it is brilliant to see the charity being recognised as such a key part of life in Shrewsbury. A big thank you to everyone who voted for us to have a space on the board. We’re all very much looking forward to playing the game over Christmas!”

The new game went on sale at 10am today and is avalible from various toy and book stores, including at Waterstones, WH Smith and The Works – and online including Amazon.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live
