Train passengers warned of busy trains this Saturday due to strike action

Train passengers are being warned of busier-than-usual trains this Saturday as the RMT Union begins strike action each Saturday until December 28.

The action will affect West Midlands Railway services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Network Rail says that with the Frankfurt Christmas market now in full-swing, a combination of market goers, shoppers and sports fixtures are expected to draw big crowds.

Train passengers are advised to plan their journey, check before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk and know the times of their trains home.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We are expecting trains and stations in Birmingham to be very busy again this weekend so we are urging passengers to be prepared.

“With strike action affecting West Midlands Railway services, passengers are being warned that other operators’ trains will be busier than usual.

“We therefore urge train customers to check before you travel at nationalrail.co.uk, plan your journeys in advance, and know your last trains home.

“Network Rail and train companies are working as one team to get people from A to B as safely and swiftly as possible.”

Extra staff will be on hand at Birmingham New Street station on Saturday to help passengers safely make their journeys to and from the station.

Transport for Wales services are due to run a normal Saturday service but will be busier.



