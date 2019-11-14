3.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 15, 2019
Call goes out for new Wellington town crier

By Shropshire Live

A rousing call has gone out for a new town crier as Wellington Town Council searches for a suitable person to fill the role and to shout about the regeneration of the town.

Pictured are Caroline Mulvihill and Andrew Roberts of Wellington Town Council with the town crier robe and bell
“We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic about our area and all its attractions,” said Caroline Mulvihill, the council’s communications and events manager.

“It’s a great position for an outgoing man or woman who has a jovial and polite personality and a reasonable knowledge and understanding of the history of Wellington.

“They will be required to write a relevant cry each time they perform, with each one beginning ‘Oyez, Oyez, Oyez’ and ending with God save the Queen.”

The voluntary position is for one year initially and the council supplies the costume of cloak, hat and bell.

The town crier is expected to attend all major events such as the Wellington Festival in June-July and Christmas in Wellington at the end of November, as well as various charitable events such as coffee mornings and fetes in the town or possibly in neighbouring villages.

They will be encouraged to join the nationwide Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers and can take on commercial engagements for local businesses with approval from the town clerk.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington commented: “There is a real buzz about the town at the moment because of all the regeneration initiatives so this is a really fun way of promoting these even further.”

A full job description and an application form can be obtained from www.wellington-shropshire.gov.uk or via wellingtontowncouncil@telford.gov.uk or on 01952 567697.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
