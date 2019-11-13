Telford businessman jailed for defrauding elderly and vulnerable clients

The owner of a Telford-based business has been jailed for 26 months for defrauding elderly and vulnerable clients.



Michael Lydon Jenkins, the director and single shareholder of Walk in Showers and Baths Limited (WiSAB), based on Hortonwood, appeared before Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday 12 November for sentencing, after earlier pleading guilty to a number of charges along with the company’s general manager Teresa Dawn Browne who received a suspended sentence.

Mr Lydon Jenkins and Ms Browne each admitted nine charges and a further five charges levelled against the company over a dishonest scheme to defraud customers, all offences related to elderly customers who tried to cancel their orders soon after placing them and get back their deposits. Known as the legal cooling off period.



The customers placed their orders during home visits and the company took 50% of the contract price, but when the customers tried to cancel the order, they were told they couldn’t have the money back and, in some cases, the company demanded further payments.



Customers were told that the goods had been ordered, delivered or even cut to size ready for installation but investigations by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Council’s Trading Standards officers showed that in every case brought before the court the defendants had lied to these customers in order to keep their money which totalled more than £20,000.



Each customer did later get their money back.

Sentencing

Sentencing the pair, His Honour Judge Salmon said: “This was a deliberate planned form of unlawful dishonest trading conducted over a sustained period of time.” He described Mr Lydon Jenkins as “the driving force” supported by an “enthusiastic” Ms Browne.



Mr Michael Lydon Jenkins was sentenced to 26 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.



Ms Teresa Dawn Browne was given a 21 month suspended sentence to allow her to continue to run the company in Mr Lydon Jenkins’ absence, ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £5,000 and a victim surcharge.

His Honour Judge Salmon fined WiSAB £27,000 and ordered it to pay £40,000 costs to Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Utterly ashamed of themselves”

Before yesterday’s sentencing, Stafford Crown Court received a number of Victim Personal Statements describing how the fraud affected them.



One former customer said: “The two directors involved in this episode should hang their heads in shame, I was able to recoup my loss but a person with no income would have been in a worse position. There was a deliberate attempt at fraud and, as such, they lied many times to me often using such a tone that I felt quite threatened causing many sleepless nights over the three year period.”



The wife of a former customer stated: “It was hard enough to manage with just my husband’s illness but I felt angry that I had allowed myself to be taken in and ultimately lost £1,500 of our money. Although the money was returned in July 2019, it does not remove the stress and upset I went through.”



The daughter of a deceased former customer said: “The defendants should be utterly ashamed of themselves, they preyed on the most vulnerable members of society who desperately needed their product and they bullied and intimidated elderly people into handing over significant amounts of money with the intention of never paying it back.”



Telford & Wrekin Council Trading Standards

The charges were brought by Telford & Wrekin Council after Trading Standards officers received multiple complaints from Walk-In Showers and Baths Limited customers during 2014 and 2015. The council said it was their largest ever trading standards case.

Speaking outside court, Anita Hunt, Trading Standards Manager at Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We welcome today’s sentences. I hope Mr Lydon Jenkins and Ms Browne reflect on their dishonest actions and the effect it has had on the victims and their families.



“The sentences reflect the seriousness of the fraud offences and that this case is not only about financial loss but the psychological effect it has had on their victims. This has been a lengthy investigation with Telford & Wrekin Trading Standards whose priority it is to protect the public, particularly those who are vulnerable.

“I hope this case sends out a warning to others who think they can defraud the public of their well earned money for their own financial gain.”

