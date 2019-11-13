Start date revealed for new chief executive at Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council’s new chief executive is set to take up his position on 8 January 2020, the council today confirmed.

David Sidaway

The news comes after David Sidaway was officially confirmed as the Council’s chief executive following a unanimous vote by a meeting of Full Council on 19 September.

David is already working closely with the Council to ensure that he can have a smooth transition into the organisation in the New Year while he works out the notice at Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

Council interim chief officer Jonathan Rowe said: “We’re delighted to have a date for David’s return to Telford & Wrekin Council and are very grateful to Stoke for releasing David earlier than originally anticipated.”

