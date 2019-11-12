Witness appeal after woman is assaulted in Ludlow

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted outside a shop in Ludlow.

On Saturday 2 November 2019 officers received reports that a woman had been approached by a man at just after 12.50pm to Upper Galdeford and was assaulted.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

PC Matthew Long, of West Mercia Police said: “We believe this is a domestic related incident and we understand a member of the public stepped in to help the victim. We would like to speak to the person who intervened and anybody else who saw what happened.”

If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 0316S of 2 November 2019.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

