CCTV appeal over cashpoint robbery in Cleobury Mortimer

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak to as part of a continuing investigation into a cashpoint robbery in Cleobury Mortimer.

Police would like the woman pictured to get in touch as part of their investigation

The incident happened at around 10.50am on Wednesday, 21 August when a man was withdrawing cash from the ATM at Lloyds Bank, High Street.

He was approached by an unknown woman who is reported to have distracted him by asking for directions. When he responded she is understood to have become upset before pushing the man.

She then withdrew a quantity of cash from the man’s bank account before leaving the town centre.

DC Nia Ward from Shrewsbury Police Station: “We are keen to speak to the woman in the CCTV as we believe she may have information that can support our ongoing investigation.

“If you are the woman in the image or know her please get in contact, if you have any information regarding this incident call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 22/78027/19

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

