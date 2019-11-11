4.7 C
Monday, November 11, 2019
Police seize knife disguised as a credit card holder

By Shropshire Live

Police issue warning as a type of knife has been seized which folds up into the size of a credit card holder.

Image: West Mercia Police

Despite looking like a credit card holder, the disturbing credit card knife contains a three-inch blade with the ‘credit card’ part folding into a handle.

The warning comes after a man got in touch with police concerned a young person he knew had purchased the knife. The knife has been seized and now police want to remind people what to look out for and reiterate the dangers of carrying a knife.

Sergeant Lou Hickman is West Mercia Police’s serious and violent crime co-ordinator for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and works with partner agencies to tackle knife crime.

She said: “We know that if someone carries a knife they are more likely to get stabbed themselves and are determined to do all we can to stop young people from becoming involved in knife crime and want to warn people about the credit card knife so they know what to look out for.

“At first glance it looks like a credit card holder with a card inside, however, when you open it up there is a substantial blade inside with the ‘card’ folding into a handle. The blade is around three inches and if it was used could cause serious injury, or worse.

“It’s obviously been designed to be undetected and can easily fit into a pocket but I really would urge parents, teachers, carers, even security guards and door staff to be aware and extra vigilant.”

Calling Time on Knife Crime

West Mercia Police earlier this year launched its knife crime strategy Calling Time on Knife Crime following a successful pilot in Telford. The strategy sees police work closely with partner agencies to look at the root causes of knife crime with the Steer Clear programme a crucial element.

The Steer Clear programme sees early intervention with young people who are on the periphery of becoming involved in knife crime in Telford to offer them and their family support and guidance.

Sgt Hickman said: “We can only tackle knife crime if we work together, police, local authorities, schools, colleges, parents, carers and families which is why our knife crime strategy very much takes a public health approach to knife crime with lots of different agencies all working together to tackle the issue.”

Police say that anyone who is concerned someone they know may be involved, or about to become involved, in knife crime in Telford they can make a referral to the Steer Clear programme. The programme does not criminalise the young person or get them in trouble, it instead looks to offer them support and guidance and encourage them to get involved in other activities and away from crime.

To make a referral simply email SteerClearProgramme@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or ring 01952 214747.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
