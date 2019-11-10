Remembrance Sunday 2019: Shropshire services and parades

Remembrance Sunday services will be held across Shropshire today (Sunday 10 November) as church services, wreath-laying ceremonies and parades take place.

Below is an alphabetical list of towns and villages holding events from information we have gathered.

Bridgnorth

Starting in the Castle Grounds before a Church service in St. Leonard’s Church at 10.40am. 10.50 am – Service at War Memorial, Castle Grounds, in which crosses will be planted by representatives of the Scouts and Girlguiding. 10.55 am – Prayers. 11.00 am – Two minutes silence will be observed. 11.05 am – Wreaths to be laid. 11.15 am – Parade to assemble. 11.20 am – Parade to St Leonard’s Church – past saluting base in High St. 11.30 am approx. – Service at St Leonard’s Church including sermon.

Coalbrookdale

10.50am service at Holy Trinity Church followed by a procession through the churchyard and on to the War Memorial for brief prayers and an Act of Remembrance.

Dawley

Assemble at the car park adjacent to the Royal British Legion Club in Station Road, Dawley, at 10.30am and then march to the Methodist Church via Dawley High Street. After the service, the parade and congregation wi8ll make their way to Dawley Park via Chapel Street for wreath laying. Refreshments at the4 RBL Club after the service.

Donnington

Assemble at the War Memorial on Winifreds Drive for an Ecumenical Service which starts at 10.45am during which wreaths will be laid.

Edgmond

10.30am service at St Peter’s Church. Act of Remembrance to include wreath laying.

Ellesmere

A march through the town from the main car park at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church for a remembrance service.

Great Bolas

11am service at Bolas Magna St John the Baptist. Act of remembrance to include wreath laying.

Hadley

Parade assembles at Castle Farm Community Centre from 10am. At 10.40am, the parade moves off along High Street and via Waterloo Road, Sunningdale and Crescent Road to the cenotaph in Manse Road. At 10.55am, the parade arrives at the cenotaph for the service and wreath laying. Then there will be a service at Hadley Methodist Church. Then the parade returns to Castle Farm Community Centre via the High Street for refreshments.

High Ercall

10.45am service at St Michael and All Angels Church. Act of remembrance to include wreath laying.

Ironbridge

10.50am service at St Luke’s Church. Wreath laying at the war memorial in the church. After the service, there will be a procession to the war memorial in ironbridge Square for further laying of wreaths.

Jackfield

Assemble at the foot of Memorial Bridge next to the Boat Inn for 10.45am. The service starts shortly after during which the wreath laying will take place. The Royal British Legion Jackfield wreath bearer will ascend steps to lay a wreath on the bridge. After the service, refreshments will be available in the Boat Inn.

Ketley

Take your seat in St Mary The Virgin Church from 10.55am. Two minutes silence at 11am followed by service and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial in the churchyard.

Kynnersley

6.30pm service at St Chad’s Church. Act of remembrance to include wreath laying.

Lawley

Morning worship takes place at 9.15am along with the Act of Remembrancce at St John the Evangelist Church. Wreaths will be laid during the service.

Little Wenlock

Service at 10.50am at St Lawrence Church, Church Road, followed by wreath laying ceremony at The Memorial in the church grounds.

Ludlow

Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade, beginning at 10.50am. The parade will leave Ludlow Castle and will arrive at the Peace Memorial at 11am followed by wreath laying. The parade will then leave the Peace Memorial for a service at St. Laurences Church.

Madeley

Assemble at 10.15am at the Woodside Centre, Park Lane. Parade proceeds via Park Lane, Mound Way, Ironbridge Road, Park Street, Maddocks, Victoria Road and Russell Road to arrive at the cenotaph in Madeley for the wreath laying service at 10.45am. Refreshments will be available in the Cricket Club after the event.

Malinslee

Holy Communion Service begins at 10.45am at St Leonards Church to include an Act of Remembrance. No wreaths will be laid.

Market Drayton

Annual Festival of Remembrance in St. Mary’s Church at 10.45am. This will be followed by a Parade and War Memorial Service at noon where the Town Mayor Councillor Mr Roger Smith will lay a wreath on behalf of the Town Council.

Newport

Assemble at 10.10am on Audley Avenue and march off at 10.15am to St Nicholas Church for a service at 11am. Wreaths will be laid after the service in the church grounds. The parade will then return to the Royal British Legion Club at approximately 12.10pm.

Oakengates

Service at 9.30am at Holy Trinity Church, Holyhead Road. There will also be a service at 10am at Salvation Army Halll followed by a march at 10.30am from outside the Hall. There will be a parade to the Memorial Gates at Hartshill Park where there will be a shared Act of Remembrance and wreath laying. Light refreshments at the Salvation Army available after the service.

Oswestry

Our Lady and Saint Oswald’s Catholic Church, Upper Brook Street, 11.30am. Oswestry Remembrance parade will leave from the Guildhall and stop at Cae Glas park where a two minute silence will be held at the park gates – the town’s war memorial. Then will continue to the church for a service.

Priorslee

Service starts at 10.55am at St Peters Church, Church Road, Snedshill which includes a wreath laying ceremony.

RAF Museum Cosford

Visitors are invited to join the service, led by RAF Cosford Station Chaplain, Wg Cdr Wynn and pay their respects and reflect on the sacrifices made by our brave service personnel. Those attending will also be treated to renditions from the Cosford Military Wives Choir, who will perform for visitors on arrival and during the service.



The service will take place in the Museum’s Hangar 1 and visitors are politely requested to assemble no later than 10:30am ready for the Service to commence at 10.45am. A marching contingent from No 1 Radio School (phase 2 students), RAF Cosford will begin the proceedings, which will also include readings, hymns and the sounding of ‘The Last Post’, followed by a two minute silence.



Rowton

9.30am Holy Communion at All Hallows Church. Act of Remembrance to include wreath laying.

Shrewsbury

The Mayor will lead a civic procession with units of HM Forces and the Service organisations, leaving the castle at 9am following the route of Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John’s Hill to St. Chad’s Church. The procession will be led by music from Shrewsbury Brass Band.

A Remembrance Sunday service will be held at St Chad’s Church at 9.45am on 10 November. Following the Service, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in the Quarry at 11am. Buglers will sound Last Post, which will be followed by two minutes’ silence before wreaths are laid. A march-past and salute will follow immediately after the wreath laying ceremony on St. Chad’s Terrace.

St Georges

A short Act of Remembrance at the Memorial Gates at the Recreation Ground, St Georges at 10.45am followed by a service at St Georges Parish Church at 11am.

Telford Town Park

Light refreshments will be available at Meeting Point House from 9.30am. This will be followed by a parade at 10.20am from Southwater Square to the Remembrance Memorial in Telford Town Park where there will be a short service to include wreath laying from 10.30am

Waters Upton

3pm service at St Michaels Church. Act of Remembrance to include wreath laying.

Wellington

Parade assembles at 10.15am at Nailor’s Row car park and leaves at 10.25am. Proceeds to the top of New Street, through Market Square and into Church Street. Short service will be held on the grassed area in front of All Saints Church. Following the service, the parade marches back to the car park by the same route. Short Armistice Day service at 11amin Market Square.

Wem

A united service of remembrance will be held at the parish church Wem commencing at 10.50am at the war memorial followed by a service in the parish church. British legion members, scouts, guides, brownies, and all other interested organisations are invited to assemble at the main car park at 10.30am ready for march-off at 10.45am. The parade will be led by the Wem jubilee band.

Whitchurch

A remembrance parade will leave from the town memorial in Station Street at 10am and will march through the town to St. Alkmunds Church for a two minute silence and a service. This will be followed by a service at 11am in St. Alkmunds Church.

Wombridge

A Remembrance Service will be held at St Mary and St Leonard Church starting at 4pm. The Act of Remembrance will include a wreath laying.

Wrockwardine Wood

Service of remembrance at Holy Trinity Church, assemble at 10.45am for 11am service.

Wrockwardine

Meet at the War Memorial on the triangular junction near St Peter’s Church at 10.45am. Service begins at 10.50am with wreath laying at the Memorial. Two minutes silence and remainder of the service in the church followed by light refreshments.

