Emergency services were called to the B5067 at Leaton near Bomere Heath after a car collided with a tree in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision happened at just after 2am near the war memorial.

One casualty was assessed at the scene by an ambulance crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury to make the vehicle safe.



West Mercia Police also attended the collision.



Supporting Shropshire Live...