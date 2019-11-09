Shrewsbury fireworks display cancelled due to further flood risk

A fireworks display due to take place in Shrewsbury tonight has been postponed for a second time due to the risk of further flooding.

The event was due to take place at the West Mid Showground last Saturday but flooding caused the event to be postponed to this weekend. Further rainfall and rising river levels have meant organisers had to take the decision to cancel for a second time.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive officer of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “We are truly sorry to announce that due to the further risk of flooding and safety concerns relating to waterlogged areas of the showground, we have been forced to postpone the bonfire and fireworks event which was due to take place this Saturday.

“However, we are arranging a special one-off Christmas Firecracker event on Saturday 7 December, for which all fireworks tickets will remain valid. This event will feature fireworks, funfair and entertainment but with an extra festive twist!”

Anyone who wishes to have a refund on advance tickets is asked to email enquiries@westmidshowground.com for a full refund.





