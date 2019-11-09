Royal British Legion praise for Telford College remembrance day display

Telford College foundation students have earned praise from the local mayor, and Royal British Legion, for creating a ‘stunning’ Remembrance Day display.

Mayor Stephen Reynolds with Jake Taylor

The exhibit explores the traditional poppy design and spans an entire wall of the college’s pop-up shop at the Haybridge campus, designed to help foundation learners improve their work-ready skills.

It features wooden crosses, painted rocks and poppies crafted from a range of materials, along with flags and retail items.

Foundation students were also tasked to research fallen service people as part of the project to deepen their understanding of the display’s significance, and chose to incorporate names, regiments and rank.

Telford & Wrekin’s mayor Stephen Reynolds, along with two representatives from the Oakengates Royal British Legion branch, Mo Wallace and Kenny Innes, visited the college to view the display and congratulate students on their efforts.

“The display is absolutely stunning,” said Kenny Innes. “Students working so hard on completing their own research is fantastic.”

Councillor Reynolds added: “I’m honoured to be here. I work closely with the Oakengates Royal British Legion and their branch secretary and appeal organiser, Mo Wallace, and support their mission to raise money and also awareness of ex-service people.

“There are a lot of homeless or struggling ex-servicemen needing additional help in their day-to-day lives, and it’s very important to raise awareness of this.

“The ‘khadi’ poppy is also available this year to commemorate the bravery of the many Indian soldiers who lost their lives fighting for Britain during the First World War. The students and team here have done a tremendous job.”

Student Jake Taylor, 16, is studying the Foundation Work Skills programme and said: “I really enjoyed taking part in making and creating the display.

“The entire group did research, and I learned that there are different types of poppies for different forms of remembrance, as well as about the armistice.”

Sarah Jones, head of high needs at the college, said: “As part of our SEN provision, we aim to get students involved in local community projects and volunteering, which helps improve their work skills and independence and set them up for the future.

“It’s important to help our students integrate into the community and also give something back.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...