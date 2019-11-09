3.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 9, 2019
Knife Angel heading to Telford next spring

By Chris Pritchard

The iconic Knife Angel made from more than 100,000 knives and aims to raise awareness of knife crime in the UK is set to visit Telford next March.

The Knife Angel was created from knives collected in 200 knife banks across the country with the help of all Police Constabularies

The sculpture will be sited in Southwater with a programme of workshops organised for school children and other groups to learn more about the Angel and the effects of knife crime in the community.

Made at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry by artist Alfie Bradley the Knife Angel has been on display in towns and cities across the country.

Councillor Richard Overton, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services and Enforcement, said: “Knife crime is a major issue across the UK.  The Angel symbolises the effects of knife crime on people who carry knifes, their families and friends and their communities.

“We are very happy to support this impressive initiative to raise awareness of the effects of knife crime and play a part in helping to prevent this.

“Seeing the Knife Angel and other supporting activities will hopefully further open people’s eyes to this important issue.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Latest Articles

