A vehicle ended up on its roof following a collision on the A53 near Shawbury this morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the A53 at Butlers Bank at around 11.10am.

Two casualties managed to get out of the vehicles before the arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

The A53 was closed following the collision.

