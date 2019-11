Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles after a fire on Wem Industrial Estate this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at just after 11am.

A tyre machine and around 18 HGV tyres were alight when firefighters from Prees and Wem arrives at the scene.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Supporting Shropshire Live...