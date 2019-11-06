6.6 C
Telford & Wrekin Council launch Stronger Communities programme

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Stronger Communities programme is to focus on areas of the borough that are in need of physical regeneration.

The programme will initially concentrate on Stirchley, Randlay, Hollinswood, Donnington, Aqueduct, Overdale and Woodside and focus on four key themes including health and care, public realm and the environment, community safety and community capacity.

The Stronger Communities programme will be based on data and available information that will help build a local picture and inform project ideas.

The council says that it is intended that outcomes of the Stronger Communities programme will be sustainable and provide a clear legacy for the communities it seeks to support.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies said: “The development of Stronger Communities in key areas of the borough is a core focus of our administration.

“We will be seeking to identify potential stronger communities projects that can be delivered to produce early positive results for the wards we have selected.”

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

Pictured, from left, Vicki Page (Healthcare Assistant), Karla Jennings-Preece (IPC Nurse), Kelly Pardy (IPC Nurse) and Sister Jenny Downes

Shropshire’s two acute hospitals given top rating for Infection Prevention and Control

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has received the highest grade for infection control following a recent inspection by NHS regulators.
Read Article

Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Shropshire Council to absorb cashless parking ‘convenience fee’

Shropshire Council is to absorb a ‘convenience fee’ charged by MiPermit for those who use cashless parking in Shropshire’s market towns. Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View
Read Article
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town secure back to back home wins with a highly impressive defensive display against free-scoring Peterborough.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Grace Garbett battles for the puck against China during GB u18s bronze medal winning World Championships campaign

Garbett to play for GB U18 Women’s ice hockey team

Shropshire's Grace Garbett will head off to Scotland this week to compete for Great Britain u18 Women's ice hockey team in a Four Nations tournament.
Read Article
Managing Director, Leon Blair (third from right), with some of the isev team celebrating their Best Strategic Design and Creative Award win at the Best Business Awards 2019

Shropshire web team scoops creative award

An independent website and e-commerce team with a big vision is celebrating after scooping a prestigious national award.
Read Article
Andy Whyle, Chair of BESST

Shortlist revealed for sustainability awards

The shortlist has been announced for a key initiative designed to showcase projects that are increasing sustainability in Shropshire.
Read Article
Nick Deane running the Ellesmere 10k

Shropshire businessman to raise money for Severn Hospice with online auctions and marathon

A Shropshire businessman who is running for Severn Hospice in the 2020 London Marathon has launched a series of online auctions to help raise funds for the charity.
Read Article
Célestine and Ben chose The Wroxeter as their wedding venue

Couple born 15 minutes apart marry on 30th birthday at Shropshire hotel

A couple born within minutes of each other celebrated their wedding at a Shropshire hotel on their 30th birthdays.
Read Article
Edward Thomas, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for the Trust with calendars from previous years

Exhibition for calendar competition winners

The creative talents of artists from across the area will be on display to the public as part of the calendar competition organised by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
One of the images in the new book is of C. R. Birch & Son which was founded in 1909

Take a trip through Shrewsbury’s rich history and heritage with Lost Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a signing event for the latest book by well-known local historian and author, David Trumper.
Read Article
The Conservation Centre will open from 11-16 November between 10.15am and 1.00pm each day. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

This month, the Michael Beetham Conservation Centre at the RAF Museum Cosford will open its doors, allowing Museum visitors behind the scenes access to aircraft conservation projects.
Read Article
60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article
Chris Brown, Junior Sous Chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge

Shropshire hotel launches its first full vegan menu

A Shropshire hotel has launched its first full vegan menu following the success of its first all-vegan wedding.
Read Article
Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
