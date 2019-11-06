Telford & Wrekin Council launch Stronger Communities programme

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Stronger Communities programme is to focus on areas of the borough that are in need of physical regeneration.



The programme will initially concentrate on Stirchley, Randlay, Hollinswood, Donnington, Aqueduct, Overdale and Woodside and focus on four key themes including health and care, public realm and the environment, community safety and community capacity.

The Stronger Communities programme will be based on data and available information that will help build a local picture and inform project ideas.

The council says that it is intended that outcomes of the Stronger Communities programme will be sustainable and provide a clear legacy for the communities it seeks to support.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies said: “The development of Stronger Communities in key areas of the borough is a core focus of our administration.

“We will be seeking to identify potential stronger communities projects that can be delivered to produce early positive results for the wards we have selected.”

