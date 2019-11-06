Shropshire Council to absorb cashless parking ‘convenience fee’

Shropshire Council is to absorb a ‘convenience fee’ charged by MiPermit for those who use cashless parking in Shropshire’s market towns.

Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

People paying to park using the MiPermit cashless payment service no longer need to pay the 10p fee – and the service can now be used to pay for on-street parking across the county as well as in all Shropshire Council pay and display car parks.

Using MiPermit people can pay to park by smartphone app, text, phone or internet – meaning they don’t need to use a pay and display machine, or display a ticket.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“MiPermit is a brilliant and really popular service that offers a wide range of benefits to customers, and to the council. But, it wasn’t right that customers paying to park using MiPermit had to pay more for the service than those customers purchasing tickets at the machine – so we’ve agreed that people using MiPermit will no longer have to pay the 10p fee. I’m also pleased that MiPermit can now be used to pay for on-street parking, as well as for parking in our car parks.

“This is really good news and I hope will encourage people to give MiPermit a try – once you’ve tried it you’ll see just how easy it to use, and what advantages it offers. In particular, being able to extend your stay without having to rush back the car park to put cash in the machine is a real bonus and encourages people to stay in town longer, which is great for our town centre traders.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...