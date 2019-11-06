Police appeal for help locating missing 17-year-old from Telford

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager last seen in Telford.

Have you seen missing Chelsea Snape?

Chelsea Snape, aged 17, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Tuesday 5 November.

It is believed she may now be in the Birmingham area.

She is described as having long, light brown hair – possibly tied in a top knot. She was wearing a black and yellow hoody, grey bottoms and blue Nike trainers. She was carrying a yellow JD Sports plastic bag.

Anyone who has seen Chelsea or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 302s of 5 November 2019.

