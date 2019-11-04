9.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 4, 2019
Home News

Six-month long project to revamp Theatre Sterile Services Unit complete

By Shropshire Live

The new and improved Theatre Sterile Services Unit (TSSU) at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital has been unveiled, following a six-month long project to modernise and improve working conditions and safety.

From left, Michael Bowen, Estates Capital Manager; and John Welsby, Sterile Services Manager; in the new and improved Theatre Sterile Services Unit
From left, Michael Bowen, Estates Capital Manager; and John Welsby, Sterile Services Manager; in the new and improved Theatre Sterile Services Unit

The aim of the work was to deliver a modern, compliant facility that can increase the throughput and productivity of the TSSU at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital for the next decade, allowing the hospital to grow and provide surgical teams with a state-of-the-art department.

The TSSU team at the Oswestry-based hospital are responsible for cleaning surgical equipment and instruments.

The work, which was a joint effort between the Trust’s Estates team and Read Construction, has seen the department transformed into a modern and efficient space, with brand-new equipment.

The project has involved a significant re-working of the existing space, allowing used surgical equipment to follow an improved linear pathway.

Instruments come into a holding room, then through into a cleaning room. The holding room has interlocking doors at each end, which ensures none of the work done in the cleaning room can contaminate any other room.

After staff complete routine cleans, the instruments go into a multi-chamber or single chamber washer disinfectors, that clean and dry the instruments before passing through to the sterile packaging room; once packed the instruments pass through autoclave sterilisers before being made available to be used again.

John Welsby, Sterile Services Manager, said: “The TSSU team have worked really hard over the building period, having to work 24 hours a day in our smaller Sterile Services Unit, in very arduous conditions.

“The team have really shown what they are made of. Now that we have our new super-efficient Sterile Service, we are able to futureproof the growth of RJAH for many years to come.

“I have to say a big thanks to all our support services and Theatre colleagues for the support we have been offered over the last six months, and I’m sure we wouldn’t be where we are today with our new department if it wasn’t with the support of all staff here at RJAH.”

Michael Bowen, Estates Capital Manager, added: “The design of the building and the new equipment enable the whole process of cleaning and sterilising the surgical instruments to be undertaken in a more timely manner, as well as providing a greatly improved work area for the dedicated TSSU staff.

“It has been a challenging project, but utilising the vast knowledge base and work ethic of everyone involved, I am pleased with the building we have been able to deliver.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico Inside open day

Aico’s new state of the art headquarters open day a big success

On Saturday 19th October, Aico, opened its new facilities to the local community, family and friends with hundreds of visitors.
Read Article

News

News

From left, Michael Bowen, Estates Capital Manager; and John Welsby, Sterile Services Manager; in the new and improved Theatre Sterile Services Unit

Six-month long project to revamp Theatre Sterile Services Unit complete

The new and improved Theatre Sterile Services Unit at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital has been unveiled.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council invests £300k on resurfacing and improving children’s play areas

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing around £300,000 on replacing the rubber safety surfacing on 19 playgrounds as part of its 2019/20 Pride in Our Community improvement programme.
Read Article
Alison and the Friends of Telford Town Park who help to look after the bees

National award win for Telford Town Park bee project

Telford Town Park has won the Year of Green Action Bees’ Needs Champion Award amongst 33 other successful applicants.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town face another tough test when they welcome promotion chasing Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Match Report: Wycombe Wanderers 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town continue to await their first away league victory against Wycombe as they slip to a narrow defeat.
Read Article

Match Preview: Wycombe Wanderers V Shrewsbury Town

A rejuvenated Shrewsbury Town will head to high-flying Wycombe full of confidence following their win against Sunderland last time out.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Adam Preece, Senior Graphic Designer at Reech with Laura Penman, Director of Visit Shropshire and Mark Hooper of Shrewsbury Tourism

Reech launch new visit Shropshire branding

Reech have recently launched the new branding for Visit Shropshire, the tourist destination for the county.
Read Article

SHEP seminar aims to prepare engineering SMEs for 2020 HSE inspections

The Safety and Health Engineering Partnership is running a one-day welding fume and metalworking fluid seminar in Telford on 26 November.
Read Article
David Hayward, managing director of Pure Telecom, with the new Pure VoIP

Pure Telecom launches new VoIP product

A Shropshire telecommunications company has launched a new product - and it looks like it’s making all the right connections with customers.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured are some of the volunteers at the Hope House Awards Presentation

Hope House Children’s Hospice thanks long serving volunteers

Volunteers from across Shropshire are among the 114 incredible people who have just been presented with Long Service Awards by Hope House Children’s Hospices.
Read Article
Mark, Sally and Pippa White from Dorrington enjoy the Harry Potter themed event. Photo: Abi Boyle

Harry Potter magic descends on Shropshire

More than 100 people of all ages gathered together at a Shropshire hotel for a day of magic and wizardry at the weekend.
Read Article

Market Drayton opticians make charity plea for unwanted glasses

A Market Drayton opticians are making a plea for donations of unwanted glasses in aid of a charitable collection for ‘Vision Aid Overseas’.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

60163 'Tornado' climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

World-famous Tornado to make a return to Severn Valley Railway this November

The world-famous Tornado locomotive will make a welcome return to the Severn Valley Railway this November hauling two services out of Kidderminster and two services out of Bridgnorth each day.
Read Article
The Festival’s epic Poetry Slam will be back with its full-on, explosive poetry competition masterminded by the Poets, Prattlers and Pandemonialists Collective

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature returns this November

From a cricket legend to celebrated fiction writers and poets, the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is back from November 22 to 24.
Read Article

Review: Mad Cow Productions – Murder on the Nile

Gin fizz, the crackle of a gun, a grisly murder and a number of possible culprits – all the ingredients of a classic Agatha Christie whodunit!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Arran Pearson with the winners of the Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge

Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge winners revealed

A spicy European recipe, and a long-time British classic, have been revealed as the 2019 winners of the ‘Great Shropshire Sausage Challenge’.
Read Article
Steve Preston of Rowton Brewery and Sophie Eades of Wellington Orbit

New ale celebrates Wellington regeneration

Beer drinkers can now raise a glass to the regeneration of a Shropshire town thanks to a local brewery.
Read Article
Barry Workman is head chef at the Best Western Valley Hotel

Head chef of Ironbridge hotel celebrates 25 years service

A head chef is marking 25 years service at a Shropshire hotel with a meal - cooked by someone else!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9.9 ° C
12.2 °
7.8 °
81 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP