Four people were injured following a collision on the A483 at Llynclys near Oswestry this afternoon.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

The collision, which involved two cars, happened at around 1.18pm.

One of the casualties was released from one of the vehicles by fire crews.

The Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...