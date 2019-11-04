Call for Wellington station supporters

A call has gone out for people to get on board and support a historic Shropshire railway station.

Pictured with the mayor of Wellington Anthony Lowe are Friends of Wellington Station members Bob Colbran and Kath Howard

The Friends of Wellington Station has arranged a meeting for next week and wants as many local residents as possible to come along.

The volunteers are undertaking innovative projects such as creating a wildlife sanctuary and lavender garden at the Victorian station but need help.

“We really need people to get involved at a committee level so that we can achieve more,” said Kath Howard of the friends organisation.

“The station is a huge asset to the town – more routes were recently announced and it has just won funding to make it more accessible.

“It’s an attractive, historic building which we want to enhance even further but it would be great if a larger number of people were involved in running the group,” she said.

The meeting next week will be held on Wednesday 6 November at Wellington Town Council’s offices at 3.30pm when a group constitution will be adopted so that grants can be applied for.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington is providing guidance to the friends.

She said: “Wellington Station is vital to the regeneration of the town and the friends group does some fantastic work.

“However, it needs to formalise its activities and be recognised by Telford and Wrekin Council as a proper voluntary group so that insurance and grant applications can be put in place.

“We hope as many people as possible will attend the meeting and help out with this worthy cause.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...