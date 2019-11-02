Two cut free following collision on A49 near Marshbrook

Two casualties were taken to hospital yesterday following a collision on the A49 near Marshbrook.

Emergency services were called at around 5.36pm to the collision, which involved a car and a van, around a mile south of Marshbrook.

The two casualties were both trapped and released by fire service personnel using Holmatro cutting equipment. Both were conveyed to hospital via land ambulance.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington. West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The road was closed for a time following the collision.

