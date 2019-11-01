Teenager arrested following spate of car fires in Brookside

A teenager has been arrested after a spate of car fires in Brookside, the latest took place in the early hours of today.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 23 October, three cars were set on fire in Brackenfield and two cars in Brindleyford.

At 3.45am this morning police were informed a car and van were on fire in Brackenfield. The fires also caused two other vehicles to be damaged.

The fires are being treated as arson and this morning a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson. He is currently in police custody.

Police say that increased patrols will be carried out in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

Any witnesses should ring 101 quoting reference 73s 011119 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

