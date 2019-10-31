Two treated for minor injuries following aggravated burglary in Telford

Two people have been treated in hospital for minor injuries after four men forced their way into a Telford home and threatened them.

Police say the aggravated burglary happened around 7.30pm on Tuesday 22 October in Singleton, Sutton Hill.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Ian Benjamin, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “This was obviously an incredibly distressing incident for the family in the house at the time and I would urge anyone who may have any information that can help with our enquiries to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 456s 221019 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

